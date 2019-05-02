Adobe Creative Cloud Price Rises to $20/month

The price of Adobe Creative Cloud has quietly risen from US$9.99/month to US$19.99/month for individuals (via PetaPixel).

Adobe Creative Cloud

Adobe offered the US$10 plan back in 2013 as a special limited deal. But the plan proved to be so popular that the company stuck with the new price. That is, until now. The basic plan offers up-to-date versions of Photoshop CC, Lightroom Classic CC, Lightroom CC, and 20GB of cloud storage.

PetaPixel reached out to Adobe Sales and a representive confirmed the price increase. If you’re not comfortable with the increase, you may have to look elsewhere. Popular Photoshop alternatives include Affinity Photo, Pixelmator Pro, and others.

