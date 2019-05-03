Toyota 2020 Prius Prime Gets Support for CarPlay

Yesterday Toyota announced that the 2020 Prius Prime would be getting CarPlay. The car will be available this summer Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of US$27,600.

2020 Prius Prime Features

New 5 th seat for even more room

seat for even more room Standard Apple CarPlay ® , SiriusXM ® and Amazon Alexa compatibility

, SiriusXM and Amazon Alexa compatibility Two additional 2.1A USB ports for the rear passengers

Black interior accents to replace previous white accents for a more premium feel

A new sun visor extender

A relocation of seat heater buttons for front seat passengers for easier usability

New grade strategy that offers LE, XLE and Limited Grades

CarPlay will be a standard option for the vehicle range, rather than an optional feature you have to pay for. Earlier this week Toyota also announced CarPlay support for certain 2018 Camry and Sienna vehicles.

