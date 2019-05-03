Apple Exec Lisa Jackson Tweets Support For Paris Climate Change Deal

Apple executive Lisa Jackson tweeted her support for the U.S. remaining in the Paris accords aimed at tackling climate change. It came as the House moved to prevent President Donald Trump exiting the agreement Thursday.

Binding the World Together to Fight Climate Change

The formerr EPA Administrator said the “Paris Accords binds the world to address” climate change.” She gave “kudos” to people in the U.S. who are working to keep the country in the international agreement.

Climate change is a global problem. The Paris Accord binds the world to address it. Kudos to those continuing to fight for U.S. participation. — Lisa P. Jackson (@lisapjackson) May 3, 2019

Ms. Jackson is Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives. Since joining Apple she has overseen a number of high-profile environmental projects at the company. Her tweet echoed the opinion she gave back in November 2018. Then, she told the Lisbon Web Summit that Apple “supported and we continue to support the Paris climate agreement.”