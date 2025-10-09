AirPods Beta Firmware 8B5014c Arrives Two Days After Public Update

Apple moved quickly this week. You got a public AirPods firmware on Tuesday, and by Thursday Apple pushed a fresh beta to testers. The rapid cadence signals Apple wants fixes and feature polish on your earbuds before iOS 26.1 lands later this month.

What changed and who gets it

The public release carries build 8A358. You get it on AirPods Pro 3, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods 4. Apple labels it as bug fixes and improvements. That usually means better connectivity, fewer audio dropouts, and small stability tweaks you notice over a few days of use. Your AirPods update automatically when they sit in the case, charge, and stay near your iPhone or iPad.

Two days later Apple seeded beta build 8B5014c to the same lineup, but only if you opted into AirPods beta firmware. The beta likely paves the way for iOS 26.1, which expands AirPods Live Translation from six supported languages to eleven. If you travel or work across regions, you get more real-time translation pairs and fewer gaps when you switch conversations. Expect Apple to fold this beta into a public build once it clears testing.

Here is the quick breakdown:

Public firmware: 8A358

Beta firmware: 8B5014c

Supported models: AirPods Pro 3, AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 4

If you test betas, install 8B5014c only if you accept rough edges. If you want stability, stay on 8A358 and wait for the wider rollout alongside iOS 26.1.

You do not need to force the update. Keep your case charging near your iPhone, open and close the lid once, and give it time. Check Settings > Bluetooth to confirm the build after pairing.

New features matter, but reliability matters more on daily audio gear. This two-step week aims to deliver both.