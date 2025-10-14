AirPods Public Beta Firmware 8B5014c Arrives Ahead of iOS 26.1

Apple released a new public beta firmware for select AirPods models ahead of iOS 26.1. You can test firmware version 8B5014c if you use supported hardware. This follows the summer debut of Apple’s first public AirPods firmware program. The build aligns with the timing of iOS 26.1, which Apple plans for later this month.

Who can install and how to join

Eligibility remains narrow to keep testing focused and feedback clear. You can install the public beta on AirPods Pro 3, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods 4. Apple points you to the enrollment portal at beta.apple.com for access. The company’s site lists the general release firmware as 8A358 and describes it as “Bug fixes and other improvements.”

Why this build matters now

This public beta prepares your AirPods for iOS 26.1 features that expand Live Translation to more languages. You should expect better compatibility as Apple tunes the pipeline across devices and software. Apple’s developer channel received the same build last week, signaling synchronized readiness for launch. Early parity between developer and public testers usually helps surface edge cases faster.

What to watch as testing continues

You will not find detailed public notes for 8B5014c yet, and Apple has not outlined specific changes. Treat this as a stability and integration pass aimed at language features tied to iOS 26.1.

Share feedback if you notice pairing behavior changes, mic reliability shifts, or translation latency improvements. We will track notable findings as testers report them and Apple updates its documentation.