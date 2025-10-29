All 25+ New Shortcuts Actions Introduced in iOS 26: Here’s Everything You Can Do

Apple upgraded the Shortcuts app across iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, watchOS 26, and visionOS 26. You now get new intelligent actions, deeper system integration, and the first full set of personal automations for Mac.

According to Apple’s support document, this is the app’s biggest update in years.

Shortcuts now connects with Apple Intelligence, letting you generate text, analyze images, and automate everyday actions across devices. It also introduces a cleaner editor, new icons, and faster workflows.

Major Additions

1. Intelligent Actions and Apple Intelligence Integration

Apple added a new “Use Model” action that connects directly to Apple Intelligence or ChatGPT. You can feed the model’s output into other steps of your shortcut, such as rewriting or summarizing text.

The “Visual Intelligence” action brings image recognition to automation, while “Image Playground” generates visuals using AI tools built into iOS 26. These options expand creative and productivity workflows without leaving Shortcuts.

Apple Intelligence also powers a full Writing Tools suite, including:

Adjust Tone of Text

Make List from Text

Make Table from Text

Proofread Text

Rewrite Text

Summarize Text

These tools automate text cleanup, structure, and tone adjustments directly in your workflows.

3. macOS Personal Automations

Apple confirmed that macOS now supports full personal automations. You can trigger shortcuts automatically using:

Time of Day (for example, 8 AM weekdays)

Message or Email received from specific people

File and Folder changes

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or Display connection

Battery level or charger status

Focus or Stage Manager toggles

This makes Mac automations as flexible as those on iPhone or iPad.

New App Actions

Apple listed over 25 new actions spread across system apps:

Freeform

Add Files to Board

Mail

Find Message

Messages

Find Message

Find Conversation

Photos

Rename Album

Search Photos

Create New Memory

Filter Library

Reminders

Show Quick Reminder

Screen Time

Get App & Website Data

Sports

Get Upcoming Sports Events

Stocks

Add Symbol to Watchlist

Delete Symbol from Watchlist

Weather

Add Location to List

Remove Locations from List

Voice Memos

Find Voice Recording

Use Model

Run Apple Intelligence or ChatGPT and feed the result into your shortcut

Visual Intelligence

Open Visual Intelligence

Writing Tools

Adjust Tone of Text

Make List from Text

Make Table from Text

Proofread Text

Rewrite Text

Summarize Text

Each of these lets Shortcuts handle everyday actions faster, without needing separate app launches.

Editor and Interface Upgrades

Apple’s support page highlights several quality-of-life updates:

Improved drag-and-drop and variable selection

Rich previews for events, reminders, and other data

Over 100 new glyph icons, including new shapes and transport symbols

Option to control whether shortcuts appear in Spotlight Search

Matthew Cassinelli notes that these small touches make larger shortcuts easier to read and organize.

Several existing actions have been enhanced for accuracy and real-time data use:

Calculate Expression now understands units like temperature, distance, and currency with live rates.

now understands units like temperature, distance, and currency with live rates. Create QR Code supports color and style customization.

supports color and style customization. Date can specify holidays.

can specify holidays. Find Contacts can now filter by relationship.

can now filter by relationship. Transcribe Audio runs faster.

runs faster. Show Content can display scrollable lists, such as reminders or calendar events.

These updates reduce setup time for complex automations.

Control Center and Spotlight Integration

Shortcuts now ties into Control Center and Spotlight more deeply.

You can run a shortcut directly from Spotlight using selected text or context from an open document.

In Control Center, Apple added support for shortcuts as custom controls like “Run Shortcut” or “Open App” and even menu bar collections on macOS.

A Smarter, More Connected Shortcuts App

Apple’s documentation shows a clear goal: unify automation across devices and make Apple Intelligence part of the workflow. Cassinelli’s report emphasizes that Shortcuts feels less experimental and more like a core system feature.

The result is a cleaner editor, smarter triggers, and faster actions that make automation easier for beginners and more capable for experts.