All 370 Apple Logos from the ‘There’s More in the Making’ Media Event

Bryan Chaffin

@TMOBryan · +Bryan Chaffin
Under a minute read
| News

Apple made 370 different versions of its own logo as part of the “There’s more in the making” media event set for October 30th. Alix Rezak of ApplePersian did the hard work of ferreting out all of them and then assembling them into one image.

From Twitter:

Which, really, is just a lot of logos.

Here’s the larger version of the image:

370 Logos from Apple's "There's more in the making" media event

370 Logos from Apple’s “There’s more in the making” media event

1
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Lee Dronick Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Lee Dronick
Member
Lee Dronick
#31988

Well this should be an interesting event.

Vote Up0Vote Down 
41 seconds ago