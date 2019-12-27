Amazon Boasts Record Holiday Sales

Amazon reported a record-breaking holiday season on Friday. It said billions of items were sold including, tens of millions of Amazon devices.

Amazon Sells Tens of Millions of Own Devices

Amongst the most popular electronics devices in the U.S. were Pokémon Sword for Nintendo Switch, Wyze Cam Indoor Wireless Smart Home Camera, and Samsung 128GB MicroSDXC EVO Select Memory Card. The best-selling Amazon devices were the Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote and Echo Show 5.

Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO said:

This holiday season has been better than ever thanks to our customers and employees all around the world. On behalf of all Amazonians, we wish everyone the happiest of holidays and a fantastic 2020.

Overall, U.S. holiday retails sales, excluding automobiles, increased by 3.4% according to a report by Mastercard (via Reuters). Online sales hit a record high.