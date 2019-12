Fires have been raging in Australia for the past two months. Tim Cook tweeted that Apple is donating money to the relief efforts.

Donations

Over 1,500 firefighters are working to put out the fires that threaten homes near Sydney. So far half of the fires have been contained, but the country expects another heat wave and there are fire danger ratings listed as “Severe” in South Australia.

Our hearts are with those impacted by the Australian bushfires and with the courageous volunteer force fighting the unprecedented blazes across the country—please stay safe. Apple will be donating to support relief efforts. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 26, 2019

Further Reading

