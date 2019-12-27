iOS 13: How to Delete Installed Apps From Your Device

The most common method of deleting apps is to long press the app icon and select delete. But now there’s a new way to delete installed apps, in a place you might not think to look.

App Store

You can now delete your apps right from within the App Store.

Open the App Store . Tap on your profile photo in the upper right . This is the area in which you update apps in iOS 13. You can also delete apps here, simply by swiping to the left and tapping Delete .

This method is nice because iOS doesn’t give you a way to find out which apps you haven’t used in a while. It’s up to you to remember. But if you see an update for an app and think, “I haven’t used that in a while, maybe I should delete it.” Now you can right from the update section.

