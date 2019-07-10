Health Insurer Anthem Poaches Apple Health Employees

Health insurance company Anthem has poached employees from Apple’s health division, as well as a couple of machine learning experts (via CNBC).

Anthem

Warris Bokhari, Toni Trujillo Vian come from Apple health, Stefano Giampanis is a machine learning researcher, Ted Goldstein is a former Apple vice president, and Berick Bacani is a former Apple operations specialist.

Apple isn’t sitting still though, having hired doctors for health advice and product decisions. In the past Apple CEO Tim Cook said that health would be the company’s greatest contribution to mankind. The health industry is a US$35 trillion dollar market and tech companies are trying hard to disrupt it.

