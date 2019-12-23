App Store Offering Free Treats From Christmas Eve

The App Store is going to offer users free treats for the holidays. The promotion will start on Christmas Eve and go on until December 29.

Unwrap App Store Gifts From Apple

Users in Australia are seeing the first of the holiday treats as it is already December 24 December there (via MacRumors). There is a story outlining in it all the Australian App Store. It said there will be “unwrapped presents” for the next few days. Pick up your holiday treat by going to the Today tab in the App Store.