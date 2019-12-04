Apple Admits to Problem with Some 2019 13-Inch MacBook Pros

Apple admitted on Tuesday that there are issues with some 2019 13-inch MacBook Pros. Users with certain models of the device reported experiencing unexpected shutdowns.

13-Inch MacBook Pro Issues

Apple issued some guidance for users with 2019 Macbook Pro with two thunderbolts three ports that encountered the issue. The advice essentially boils down to turning your computer off, charging it, and updating macOS. The important thing to note is that Apple recommends users wait until the device’s battery is below 90 percent before charging.

Fixing Unexpected Shutdowns

If you have a model of the device that is encountering unexpected shout-downs:

Check if your computer’s battery is less than 90 percent charged. If not, use it until it is. Connect your computer to its power adapter. Fully exit all open applications. Close your computer’s lid, putting it into sleep mode. Charge your computer for at least eight hours. After charging it for eight hours, update your MacBook Pro to the most recent version of macOS.

Of course, if this doesn’t fix the problem, you will have to get in touch with Apple or head to the Genius Bar.