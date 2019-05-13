Apple Card Images Appear Online

Leaked images of the forthcoming Apple Card have appeared online. Some Apple employees are said to have received the product already.

Employees Receive Apple Card

Ben Geskin, a prominent sharer of leaks, tweeted a picture of the credit card over the weekend. He replaced the employee’s name with his own in the images. He confirmed that the Apple Card as “regular silver” in color. Some employees have already received it, he reported. Interestingly, the packaging said that the user needs to hold their iPhone near the card to activate it.

Some Apple employees are getting Apple Card, so I received this photos, edited the name to protect the source and this also works as a watermark 😊👌🏻 https://t.co/UcSzcEDY3v — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) May 12, 2019

The Apple Card is being released in collaboration with Goldman Sachs. The companies are hoping that the offer of 1%, 2%, or 3% cashback and a focus on privacy, amongst other features, will prove a hit with users. It was announced during the ‘Its Showtime’ event in March and is expected to launch this summer. However, there was no confirmed released date at the time of this writing.