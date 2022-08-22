Apple Celebrates America’s National Parks Through Apple Pay Donations, Apple Watch Challenge and More

Today, Apple is celebrating America’s national parks with a new incentive. Cupertino will donate $10 to the National Park Foundation for every purchase on apple.com, in the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store in the U.S.

Apple will make good on this offer from now until Aug. 28. Cupertino is also providing additional resources to learn more about U.S. national parks.

Apple Celebrates 106 Years of U.S. National Parks

To celebrate 106 years of the U.S. National Parks service, Apple is also introducing ways for users to learn more about national parks in the U.S. This includes the $10 donations the company will make to the National Park Foundation.

According to an Apple press release,

Whenever I visit our national parks — as I did recently in Yosemite and Glacier — I feel the sense of awe, tranquility, and quiet reverence only nature can inspire, said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. We’re proud to partner with the organizations and communities who maintain our parks, educate us about their history, and share them with the world. These treasures are well worth protecting, today and for every generation to come.

Apple also takes a moment to focus on Kalen Anderson, the 2022 Corps Member of the Year. Anderson was able to complete the Werowocomoco internship program at Colonial National Historical Park and Captain John Smith Chesapeake National Historic Trail through the Appalachian Conservation Corps.

Additionally, last year’s contributions, made possible through customer purchases using Apple Pay, were able to support the Leaders of Color service corps crew. The group was able to provide a supportive space for BIPOC conservationists to break into the field.

In terms of learning more about National Parks, Apple Maps is also providing users the chance to learn more about national parks and Indigenous history and heritage through the Parks that Honor Native American History Guide. Furthermore, Apple Podcasts users can also listen to a collection of episodes centering on Indigenous voice, including the “Yellowstone” episode of Parks.

Of course, Apple Watch users are also encouraged to celebrate national parks with a limited edition Activity Challenge award. On Aug. 27, users will be able to earn the award by completing a one mile hike, walk run or wheelchair workout.

Do you plan on visiting any national parks this year? Making any new Apple purchases this week? Let us know in the comments.