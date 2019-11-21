After iOS 13 Disaster Apple Plans to Change its Testing for iOS 14

So far iOS 13 has been full of bugs and Apple has been quickly rolling out updates to fix the various issues. Software chief Craig Federighi plans to change the company’s development process for iOS 14 (via Bloomberg).

iOS 14

At a recent internal meeting with Apple software developers, Craig Federighi and other leaders like Stacey Lysik announced changes to their system. Daily builds of iOS will have unfinished or buggy features turn off by default. Until now, some teams would add features to each daily build that weren’t fully tested, making it easier for bugs to go unnoticed.

Apple ranks the quality of its software on a scale of 1 to 100, referred to as the “white glove” test. Buggy builds score lower and stable builds are scored higher. Colors like green, yellow, and red are also assigned to features to indicate their quality during the development process.

iOS 14, codenamed “Azul” is said to “rival iOS 13 in the breadth of its new capabilities, the people familiar with Apple’s plans said.”

