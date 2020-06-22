Apple Confirms Big Sur Will Be macOS 11

Kelly Guimont

@verso
Under a minute read
| News

Apple released their Developer State of the Union address this afternoon as part of the virtual version of WWDC 2020. This is the traditional followup to the WWDC Keynote each year, which happens in the morning. This year there was the usual announcement of features coming to the new version of macOS, and it was shown with an About screen listing the version of macOS as 10.11.

Rosetta 2 on Apple Silicon Macs

The Apple Development Hardware, using an Apple A12Z processor

Some people have reported the downloaded beta is listed as 10.16, but the screenshots of the About screen shown in the keynote and the Developer State of the Union videos has the version as 11.0. So at least as of now, macOS does NOT go to 11.

The Mac Observer Spin The Mac Observer Spin is how we show you what our authors think about a news story at quick glance. Read More →

There have been conflicting reports about the version number on the newly announced version of macOS, Big Sur. Apple has confirmed what it will eventually be in two different places.

Tags: ,

The Mac Observer's Videos

You might also like…

    Subscribe
    Notify of

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments