Apple Fitness+ Now Available Free to All FuturHealth Subscribers

Apple Fitness+ is expanding through a new partnership with FuturHealth, a subscription-based weight-loss service. Starting today, all FuturHealth members receive complimentary access to Apple’s fitness platform, which offers guided workouts, meditations, and deep integration with the Apple Watch. The benefit is available at no extra cost.

Fitness+ Integrated Into FuturHealth App

FuturHealth’s program includes access to weight-loss medication, a digital health platform, clinical guidance, and personalized nutrition plans. Popular GLP-1 medications are part of the offering. Members can now find Apple Fitness+ content through a dedicated module in the FuturHealth app, giving them on-demand access to thousands of workouts and mindfulness sessions.

Luke Mahoney, FuturHealth’s co-founder and CEO, said the move aligns with the company’s goal of delivering lasting results through holistic lifestyle changes. “With this Fitness+ offer, users can tap into thousands of workouts and meditations—wherever and whenever they choose—at no extra cost,” Mahoney said in a statement.

Apple Expands Fitness+ Through Partnerships

The collaboration adds another distribution channel for Apple Fitness+, which typically costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 annually after a one-month free trial. Apple also includes the service in its $37.95-per-month Apple One Premier bundle, which offers 2TB of iCloud storage along with Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and Apple News+.

By linking Fitness+ with partner health programs, Apple is broadening the platform’s reach while embedding its services deeper into the wellness sector. The strategy helps Apple reach audiences who would not subscribe directly but will engage when the service is part of a broader health offering.