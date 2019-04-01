Apple to Benefit From Global Growth of Smart Home Device Market

The global smart home device market is set to increase by more than a quarter in 2019, according to IDC. Apple is likely to benefit from the growth, they said.

Smart Home Devices Encouraging Consumers Into Apple Ecosystem

In a report released Friday, IDC said that the overall global market for smart home devices will increase by 26.9% in 2019. Shipments of such devices are set to hit 832.7 million this year. By 2023, IDC estimated shipments would be at 1.6 billion.

The analysts said Apple is like to benefit from this growth in the years ahead. They noted the increased availability of Apple apps and services on non-Apple devices. They explained that this will bring more consumers inside Apple’s ecosystem. It will also encourage other firms to make compatible devices. “2019 will be more about tying the various devices together to form a more cohesive experience and more importantly, layering in additional services,” said Jitesh Ubrani, a research manager for IDC Mobile Device Trackers.