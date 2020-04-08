Apple Commits to Hire Over 1,000 Interns This Year

A report today says that Apple plans to hire over 1,000 people for a mixture of online and in-person internships (via Axios).

2020 Internships

As part of a statement to Axios Apple said it would “extend to our interns the same precautions and care that we’re extending to all our other personnel as a part of the ongoing COVID-19 response.”

As noted, it remains to be seen whether online internships have the same meaningful impact that in-person internships have. Apple needs to leverage its technologies to re-create that experience, although at least there will be some in-person meetups.

