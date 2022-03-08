Apple Introduces Two New Shades of Green for iPhone 13 Lineup

In today’s “Peek Performance” special event, Apple announced two new color variants of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13. Sporting the same features as the previous iteration of Apple’s latest iPhone models, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available in an alpine green finish, while the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will be available in green. The current iPhone 13 lineup is available in sierra blue, graphite, gold, and silver.

The New Green Color

Although this was not included in most of the earlier rumors of products that were to be announced today, this is still an exciting announcement, especially for those who are very particular when choosing the color of their iPhone. And besides, who doesn’t love the color green for their device?

According to Apple, the new green finishes go well with the stainless steel band and the textured matte back of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The green iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini is color-matched with an aluminum frame and precision-milled back glass. The four new iPhone 13 models also sport the same ceramic shield cover that is exclusive to iPhone.

For those who are still undecided on whether it’s time to upgrade your current handset to iPhone 13 or not, perhaps these two new colors will convince them to do so. The new green iPhone will be available for pre-order on March 11. However, those interested may choose to wait until March 18 when the new iPhone 13 models become available in Apple stores nationwide. They’ll be able to see whether the green tone really looks as great as it appears to be on screen.

The iPhone 13 Lineup

The iPhone 13 lineup comes with the A15 Bionic chip, 5G connectivity, advanced camera system, and better battery life than the iPhone 12. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini sport a super Retina XDR display while the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have the same display but with ProMotion that features a refresh rate of up to 10 to 12Hz.

Perhaps one of the best features in the iPhone 13 lineup is the highly-advanced camera system on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. With their powerful cameras, both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro support Cinematic mode when shooting video. This allows the iPhone to record scenes with the bokeh effect to focus on a particular subject while blurring the other elements in the scene.

The new alpine green iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available for the same starting price of $999 and $1099 respectively, while the new green iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini will be available for the same starting price of $799 and $699 respectively.