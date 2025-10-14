Apple invests $600 million in renewable energy growth

Apple is adding new solar and wind projects across Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Romania, and Spain that will bring 650 megawatts of fresh renewable capacity online. You will see Apple link these projects to the electricity customers use to charge iPhone and power Mac, with the company saying the builds unlock more than 600 million dollars in financing and will generate over 1 million megawatt-hours for users by 2030.

Apple positions this program as part of Apple 2030, its plan to be carbon neutral across its entire footprint by the end of the decade. The Newsroom post also points to a newly operational solar array in Spain and sets a target to add around 3,000 gigawatt-hours to European grids each year by 2030. When you charge your devices, Apple wants you to know the company has matched that electricity with clean power.

Where the power comes from

Here’s how the new projects break down by country:

Greece : A 110 MW solar project owned and operated by HELLENiQ ENERGY, with Apple procuring its power under a long-term agreement.

: A 110 MW solar project owned and operated by HELLENiQ ENERGY, with Apple procuring its power under a long-term agreement. Italy : A 129 MW mix of solar and wind projects and the first is a solar plant in Sicily coming online soon.

: A 129 MW mix of solar and wind projects and the first is a solar plant in Sicily coming online soon. Poland : A 40 MW solar array enabled via a partnership with Econergy.

: A 40 MW solar array enabled via a partnership with Econergy. Romania : A 99 MW wind farm being built in Galați County under a long-term agreement, originated by OX2.

: A 99 MW wind farm being built in Galați County under a long-term agreement, originated by OX2. Latvia : Apple signed one of Latvia’s first corporate power purchase agreements with European Energy for a 110 MW solar farm.

: Apple signed one of Latvia’s first corporate power purchase agreements with European Energy for a 110 MW solar farm. Spain: Apple enabled a 131 MW solar farm in Segovia and already has the Castaño solar array operational.

Apple ties this directly to product-use emissions. Product use accounted for about 29 percent of the company’s greenhouse gases in 2024, so Apple is targeting grids with higher carbon intensity and prioritizing biodiversity protections.

The company’s broader strategy states it will match 100 percent of customer electricity use with clean power, a goal repeated across Apple’s environmental pages and in its Product Use Electricity Strategy. If you follow Apple’s climate work, this is the through line.