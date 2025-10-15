iPad Pro M5 vs Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra: What’s the Better Choice?

Apple today unveiled the iPad Pro M5, positioning it directly against Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra in the battle for high-end tablets. Apple doubles down on raw silicon and pro-app polish; Samsung counters with a bigger canvas, DeX desktop tricks, and seven years of Android updates.

The elevator pitch

Apple’s new iPad Pro makes a familiar slab feel faster, smarter, and more connected thanks to the M5 chip, Wi-Fi 7, and iPadOS 26’s Apple Intelligence. Hardware barely changes, but the internals do the talking.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra plays to scale and flexibility: a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel, microSD expansion, IP68, an S Pen in the box, and a DeX mode that behaves like a real desktop, now with “Extended Mode” and up to four workspaces.

Design & displays

iPad Pro (11″/13″) keeps the ultra-thin chassis (as low as 5.1–5.3 mm) and Tandem OLED “Ultra Retina XDR” with ProMotion 120 Hz and up to 1600-nit HDR peaks. It’s still the most color-faithful tablet display you can buy, and nano-texture glass remains an option on high-capacity models.

Tab S11 Ultra (14.6″) counters with sheer size: a 2960×1848 Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel at 120 Hz, brighter than before (up to 1600 nits peak/HBM 1000 nits). It's thinner-bezel and easier to see outdoors than the last Ultra.

Bottom line: Apple wins for accuracy and creator-focused controls; Samsung wins on workspace and immersion.

Performance & on-device AI

iPad Pro (M5) : new 10-core CPU/GPU architecture, faster memory, and a beefed-up Neural Engine. Apple claims ~15% CPU and up to 30–40% GPU uplift over M4, plus big AI gains, paired with iPadOS 26’s Apple Intelligence features. Storage tiers matter: 1–2 TB configs get 16 GB RAM and a 10-core CPU; 256–512 GB step down to 12 GB and a 9-core CPU.

Tab S11 Ultra: MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ (3 nm) with 12/16 GB RAM and up to 1 TB storage, plus microSD up to 2 TB. Performance is flagship-grade, and Samsung leans on Galaxy AI + Google Gemini for summaries, transcriptions, and on-screen actions.

Bottom line: Apple’s single-threaded grunt and GPU tooling still rule pro workflows; Samsung’s silicon is plenty fast and far more flexible on storage.

Connectivity & I/O

iPad Pro : Wi-Fi 7 (where supported) via Apple’s new N1 chip; 5G models add the C1X modem. Crucially, the USB-C port speaks Thunderbolt/USB 4 for 40 Gb/s pipes to drives, docks, and high-refresh external panels.

Tab S11 Ultra: markets vary, US listings show Wi-Fi 6E while others list Wi-Fi 7; USB-C is USB 3.2 Gen 1. DeX over USB-C/HDMI gives you proper windowing on a monitor.

Bottom line: If you live on fast external SSDs and capture cards, Thunderbolt on iPad is a real advantage. If you live on a monitor, DeX scratches the laptop-replacement itch.

Software: iPadOS 26 vs. One UI 8 (Android 16)

iPadOS 26 adds a cleaner windowing model and tighter Apple Intelligence integration across apps (writing tools, image generation, smarter Siri). The pro-app bench (Final Cut/Logic, Affinity, Procreate, Capture One) remains Apple’s moat.

One UI 8 on Android 16 lands with a refreshed multitasking UI on tablets, system-wide AI assists, and DeX "Extended Mode" for a true dual-screen setup.

Bottom line: Apple’s ecosystem still delivers the most polished pro-creation stack; Samsung’s multitasking is more PC-like day to day.

Cameras, audio, and calls

iPad Pro : landscape 12 MP front with Center Stage; four-speaker array; LiDAR remains for AR/3D apps.

: landscape 12 MP front with Center Stage; four-speaker array; LiDAR remains for AR/3D apps. Tab S11 Ultra: dual 12 MP front (wide + ultrawide), quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, and IP68 meaning rain, dust, and the occasional coffee spill are non-events.

Bottom line: Samsung’s front camera versatility and IP rating are practical wins for remote work.

Battery & charging

iPad Pro : still a rated 10-hour “web/video” device, but now officially fast-charges ~50% in ~30 minutes with the right adapter.

Tab S11 Ultra: 11,600 mAh typical capacity and 45 W charging; Samsung quotes up to 23 hours of video playback.

Apple doesn’t publish a hard OS-years guarantee, but iPads typically see many years of major releases.

Samsung explicitly promises seven years of Android OS and security updates for the Tab S11 series. That’s huge for an Android tablet.

Accessories & value

iPad Pro : Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard are superb but sold separately and pricey. The pro-app catalog justifies them if you edit, illustrate, or score for a living. Pricing starts at $999 (11″) and $1,299 (13″) .

Tab S11 Ultra: S Pen in the box, IP68 pen and tablet, optional Book Cover Keyboard Slim, and microSD means you can scale storage cheaply. US pricing starts at $1,199 (256 GB).

The verdict

Buy the iPad Pro (M5) if your workflow leans on Thunderbolt drives, color-critical OLED work, and iPad-first pro apps. It’s the fastest tablet and the most predictable creative tool, now with better on-device AI and modern radios.

Buy the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra if you want a bigger canvas, a more laptop-like multitasking model with DeX, microSD, IP68, and the confidence of seven years of updates. It’s the productivity tablet that behaves like a PC when you need it to.

If you’re platform-agnostic, the decision is simple: creators chasing peak performance and pro apps > iPad Pro; power users chasing flexibility and longevity > Tab S11 Ultra.