Apple leaves the original M2 Vision Pro out of trade-in

Owners of the first Vision Pro face a different upgrade path this year. Apple does not list the M2 model in its trade-in program, leaving you without an official credit. You can still upgrade, but you must handle resale or transfer on your own. The decision changes how you plan budgets for premium headsets and accessories.

Apple discontinued the M2 Vision Pro when it announced the new M5 version. The company typically opens trade-ins for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac lines. This absence stands out because many users rely on trade-ins to smooth upgrade costs. You now need to explore marketplace listings or private buyers for your headset. Check out the comparison of both chip models here.

Apple has not detailed a reason in its public materials or storefront pages. Trade-in partners likely prefer clearer demand and standardized grading for niche headsets. The first model sold at high prices, but used values depend on condition and supply. You should document the battery pack and all accessories to preserve potential value.

What this means for your upgrade plan

You still gain the latest features by purchasing the M5 Vision Pro outright. That path requires cash or financing without the convenience of instant trade-in credit. You reduce friction by preparing a full kit with original packaging and receipts. Clear photos, honest condition notes, and verified payment methods help protect your sale.

Apple could update policies or eligibility on its official website at any time. You should check Apple’s trade-in pages before committing to a private marketplace deal.