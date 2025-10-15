Apple Vision Pro (M5) vs Original Vision Pro: What’s New and Different

Apple has introduced an upgraded Apple Vision Pro headset in October 2025, bringing notable improvements over the original Vision Pro that launched in early 2024. This “vs” comparison will break down how the new Vision Pro with M5 chip and Dual Knit Band stacks up against the original Vision Pro with M2 chip, in terms of design, performance, features, and more. We’ll also summarize the key differences in a handy comparison table for quick reference.

Quick Comparison Overview

To start, here’s a side-by-side overview of the original Vision Pro versus the new upgraded model:

Aspect Original Vision Pro (2024, M2 chip) New Vision Pro (2025, M5 chip) Processor (SoC) Apple M2 (5 nm) – 8‑core CPU, 10‑core GPU; 16-core Neural Engine; plus Apple R1 co-processor for sensors Apple M5 (3 nm) – 10‑core CPU, next-gen 10‑core GPU (with hardware-accelerated ray tracing); 16-core Neural Engine; R1 co-processor (unchanged). Performance Baseline (powerful standalone performance with M2) ~10% more pixels rendered on displays (sharper visuals) up to 120 Hz refresh (vs. 100 Hz) for smoother motion; AI tasks ~50% faster (e.g. Persona capture, spatial photos); third-party apps up to 2× faster. Display & Refresh Dual micro-OLED inner displays (≈23 million pixels total, ~3660×3200 per eye). Supports up to 100 Hz refresh rate (90/96 Hz typical). Same dual micro-OLED displays, but M5 drives ~10% higher effective resolution for crisper text and detail. Supports up to 120 Hz refresh for reduced motion blur (smoother when viewing real-world passthrough and Mac Virtual Display). Battery Life ~2 hours general use (up to ~2.5 hours video playback) per charge on external battery. ~2.5 hours general use (~3 hours video playback) per charge – about 30 minutes longer than original. Can also use battery while plugged into power for extended sessions. Headband & Fit Solo Knit headband (3D-knitted single-strap) included; optional Dual Loop strap included for extra top-of-head support. No built-in adjustment dial (fit was adjusted by elastic strap sizing). Dual Knit Band included – a new two-strap (upper & lower) integrated band for improved comfort. Features a dual-rib cushion design with a tungsten-weighted lower strap for better balance, plus an adjustable Fit Dial for fine-tuning tightness. (Band is backward-compatible with original Vision Pro). Software (visionOS) Launched with visionOS 1.0 (first-gen). Supported spatial apps, 3D “Persona” avatars, EyeSight display, etc. Frequent updates through 2024 added features. Ships with visionOS 26 (latest OS) out of the box. Adds spatial widgets in your space, more lifelike Personas, Spatial Photos (3D scenes from photos), 180°/360° video playback from action cameras, new immersive environments (e.g. Jupiter planet), expanded Siri/“Apple Intelligence” features, and more. (Original model also receives visionOS 26 via update, enabling these features.) App Ecosystem ~1 million existing iPad/iPhone apps were compatible at launch via the visionOS App Store. A few thousand visionOS-native apps and games debuted in early 2024. Apple Immersive content (3D movies, 180° videos) available from Apple TV+ (150+ titles at launch). Over 1 million apps available (including 3,000+ apps built specifically for visionOS as of late 2025). Growing library of Apple Immersive experiences (new spatial films, concerts, and live sports in VR). More games now support advanced controllers (e.g. PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers with 6DoF tracking). Price (US) $3,499 (base 256 GB model) at launch. Higher 512 GB and 1 TB configurations cost more. $3,499 (256 GB base) – same launch price for 256 GB, 512 GB, or 1 TB options. Availability Initially U.S.-only release (Feb 2, 2024). Rolled out to a few other countries by late 2024. Very limited stock and demo locations in first year. Broad launch on Oct 22, 2025: available in U.S., Canada, UK, much of Europe, Asia (Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, UAE, etc.) simultaneously. Pre-orders in additional regions (e.g. China) started shortly after.

Table: Key differences between the original 2024 Apple Vision Pro and the upgraded 2025 model.

Below, we dive into each of these categories in detail for a comprehensive comparison.

Design & Comfort Improvements

The new Dual Knit Band introduced in 2025 combines an upper and lower strap, providing a more comfortable fit than the original single-strap design. The dual-rib knit structure with embedded tungsten ribs helps balance the headset’s weight, and an intuitive Fit Dial (seen above as the circular knob) allows fine adjustments for a perfect fit.

Aside from internal changes, Apple’s only major hardware design change in the new Vision Pro is the headband system. The original Vision Pro featured a “Solo Knit” fabric headband as its default, which was a single 3D-knitted strap wrapping around the back of the head.



Apple also included a secondary “Dual Loop” strap in the box for the original – this could be attached to provide an additional loop over the top of the head for extra support. While generally comfortable, some users found the first-gen headset front-heavy during long sessions, and adjustments relied on selecting the right band size and position.

The new Vision Pro (2025) addresses comfort with the Dual Knit Band. This redesigned strap integrates two straps in one (an upper and a lower band) as a single 3D-knitted piece. The upper and lower portions create a “dual-rib” structure that improves weight distribution and cushioning on the back of the head.



Notably, the lower strap has flexible fabric ribs infused with tungsten weights, acting as a counterweight to the visor up front. This helps balance the device and reduce front-heavy feel. Moreover, the new band introduces a dual-function Fit Dial – a knob that lets users finely tighten or loosen the strap for a precise fit. This is a welcome improvement over the original’s elastic strap, giving users on-the-fly adjustment similar to many VR headsets.

Importantly, the Dual Knit Band is backward-compatible with the original Vision Pro: Apple is selling it separately for $99 so that first-gen owners can upgrade their strap as well. It comes in multiple sizes (S, M, L) to accommodate different head sizes, whereas the original’s Solo Knit band also had multiple size options.

Aside from the strap, the rest of the Vision Pro’s exterior design remains the same. Both models have the distinctive curved glass front with an outward-facing EyeSight display (showing the wearer’s eyes), an aluminum alloy frame, and detachable Light Seal face cushions for blocking out external light.



The new Vision Pro weighs roughly the same (~600–650 grams for the headset itself) as the original, since it uses the same materials and components. Both use an external battery pack that connects via a cable to the headset’s side; the pack also weighs the same (~350 g) and is meant to be pocketed or clipped during use.

In summary, comfort and fit are enhanced in the 2025 model thanks to the Dual Knit Band, but otherwise the physical build and appearance of Apple’s spatial computer are virtually identical to the 2024 version. Users of the new model will simply find it fits more securely and comfortably for extended wear, whereas original Vision Pro users can get similar benefits by purchasing the new strap.

Performance & Hardware (M2 vs M5)

The most significant changes are under the hood: the new Vision Pro is powered by Apple’s M5 chip, whereas the original used the M2 chip (the same SoC found in 2022–2023 MacBooks). The move from M2 to M5 represents three generations of Apple Silicon advancement.



The M5 is built on a more advanced 3-nanometer process and features a 10‑core CPU (up from 8 cores in M2) along with a next-generation 10‑core GPU that adds hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading capabilities. The Neural Engine remains 16 cores, but thanks to the new architecture it runs machine learning tasks much faster.

According to Apple, the M5 provides a “leap forward in performance” for Vision Pro. In practical terms, the new Vision Pro is snappier and more capable: system apps load faster and web browsing is more responsive, and developers can create more complex spatial experiences leveraging the extra horsepower. Apple specifically notes that graphical fidelity gets a boost – with M5, the headset can render 10% more pixels on the dual micro‑OLED displays compared to the M2 model.



This results in a sharper image with crisper text and more detailed visuals throughout the interface. In effect, the M5 can drive the displays closer to their native 23 million-pixel resolution, whereas the M2 may have rendered slightly lower resolution to maintain performance. The new GPU’s ray tracing support also means more realistic lighting and shadows in 3D games and apps that take advantage of it (e.g. improved reflections and shading in titles like Control on Vision Pro).

Another improvement is in refresh rate. The original Vision Pro supported refresh up to 90 Hz by default (and 96 Hz for video, with a 100 Hz maximum for certain scenarios).



The M5-powered model can boost refresh up to 120 Hz when viewing your physical surroundings through the cameras or when using the virtual Mac display feature. This higher refresh can reduce motion blur and make dynamic movement feel smoother and more natural.



The difference will be most noticeable when you’re looking around quickly or interacting with fast-moving content; the new headset should feel a bit more fluid. It’s worth noting that for most standard UI interactions and app usage, the Vision Pro will likely still operate around 90–96 Hz to balance battery life – but having a 120 Hz mode for specific cases is a nice enhancement (the Verge confirmed the original “maxed out at 100Hz” whereas now it can go to 120Hz).

AI and machine-learning tasks also see big gains. The 16-core Neural Engine in M5, combined with the faster CPU, makes system-level AI features run up to 50% faster (for things like creating your Persona avatar scan or transforming 2D photos into 3D spatial scenes).



Third-party apps that use machine learning or Apple’s new foundation models can see up to 2× faster performance on certain tasks. For example, one developer cited by Apple uses on-device AI to let users query complex 3D data in natural language; these kinds of workflows benefit from the M5’s ML throughput. Overall, the new Vision Pro opens the door to more ambitious spatial computing apps that might have been taxing on the M2.

It’s important to highlight that both Vision Pro generations still include the dedicated R1 co-processor. The R1 chip is a custom Apple silicon that processes input from the 12 cameras, 5 sensors (like LiDAR and IR depth scanners), and 6 microphones in real-time, with ultra-low 12 ms latency.



This is what enables the seamless blending of virtual content with the real world. The R1 offloads all the sensor fusion and pass-through video processing, allowing the main M2/M5 to focus on apps. The R1 is unchanged in the new model – meaning both headsets should deliver the same lag-free mixed reality view of your surroundings at 12ms motion-to-photon latency.

Memory and storage configurations remain the same. Both the original and new Vision Pro come with 16 GB of unified memory (RAM) paired to the M2/M5 SoC. Storage options for both are 256 GB (base), 512 GB, or 1 TB of NVMe storage – no differences there. Essentially, aside from the brain transplant from M2 to M5, the internal hardware is alike (same cameras, sensors, eye tracking system, etc.).

In summary, the upgraded Vision Pro (M5) delivers a solid spec bump: faster processing, better graphics, and slight visual improvements (resolution and frame rate), all of which set the stage for richer apps and smoother experiences. The original Vision Pro (M2) remains no slouch – it was already a high-end chip – but the M5 pushes the bar higher, ensuring the platform has headroom to grow as more demanding software and use cases arrive.

Software & Features: visionOS 1 vs visionOS 26

On the software side, both devices run visionOS, Apple’s specialized operating system for spatial computing. However, the timing of their releases means they initially ran different versions: the 2024 Vision Pro launched with the first iteration of visionOS (effectively visionOS 1.0), whereas the 2025 model ships with the latest visionOS 26 (likely numbered to align with iOS 18/ MacOS 14 in 2025).

Out of the box, the new Vision Pro offers new features thanks to visionOS 26:

Spatial Widgets: You can now pin widgets (for time, weather, music, etc.) in your virtual space. These widgets will persist in your view whenever you put on the headset, providing glanceable info in your environment. This was not part of the initial visionOS release in 2024.



You can now pin widgets (for time, weather, music, etc.) in your virtual space. These widgets will persist in your view whenever you put on the headset, providing glanceable info in your environment. This was not part of the initial visionOS release in 2024. Enhanced Persona avatars: Apple has improved the realism and expressiveness of the Persona (the digital avatar of your face used in FaceTime and meetings). In visionOS 26, the Persona captures subtler facial movements and looks more natural when talking, making FaceTime calls feel more lifelike. (The original visionOS Personas were a bit more limited in facial expression.)



Apple has improved the realism and expressiveness of the Persona (the digital avatar of your face used in FaceTime and meetings). In visionOS 26, the Persona captures subtler facial movements and looks more natural when talking, making FaceTime calls feel more lifelike. (The original visionOS Personas were a bit more limited in facial expression.) Spatial Photos and Scenes: A new feature uses generative AI to transform standard photos into 3D spatial scenes . In practice, you can view a regular 2D photo and Vision Pro will create a depth-mapped version that gives a sense of dimension (e.g., making a memory “come to life” with parallax and depth). This is enabled by the neural engine and wasn’t available on the initial software.



A new feature uses to transform standard photos into . In practice, you can view a regular 2D photo and Vision Pro will create a depth-mapped version that gives a sense of dimension (e.g., making a memory “come to life” with parallax and depth). This is enabled by the neural engine and wasn’t available on the initial software. 180°/360° Video Playback: VisionOS 26 allows users to play back 180º and 360º videos from popular action cameras (GoPro, Insta360, Canon VR, etc.) in full immersive view. So if you record a VR video on those devices, you can watch it on Vision Pro as intended, which wasn’t supported at launch. Creators can also embed such panoramic videos in web apps (e.g. Safari or Vimeo) for viewing in the headset.



VisionOS 26 allows users to from popular action cameras (GoPro, Insta360, Canon VR, etc.) in full immersive view. So if you record a VR video on those devices, you can watch it on Vision Pro as intended, which wasn’t supported at launch. Creators can also embed such panoramic videos in web apps (e.g. Safari or Vimeo) for viewing in the headset. New Environments: Apple added an interactive Jupiter planet environment , among others, that you can use as immersive backgrounds. They also have a new “Spatial Gallery” app that showcases art and photography in an interactive gallery space (shown in demos).



Apple added an interactive , among others, that you can use as immersive backgrounds. They also have a new app that showcases art and photography in an interactive gallery space (shown in demos). Apple Intelligence features: New built-in AI-powered tools, like Genmoji (which likely creates fun 3D emoji or avatars using generative AI) and Writing Tools for dictation/typing assistance, are part of visionOS 26. Apple mentions expanded language support for dictation and Siri as well.

It’s worth noting that owners of the original Vision Pro are not left behind – Apple has made visionOS 26 available to them as a software update (assuming they upgrade their device’s OS). Thus, many of the above features (widgets, improved avatars, etc.) can be enjoyed on the M2 model as well, though some may run a bit faster on the M5 hardware. In general, Apple is treating visionOS as one platform for all Vision Pro devices, similar to how iOS updates span multiple iPhone models.

At launch in early 2024, visionOS already included a lot of innovative features that both devices share: the 3D app windows that float in your space, the EyeSight external display that shows your eyes to others, Optic ID iris authentication for security, and support for multi-tasking with multiple app windows around you. Both headsets support these core features. They also both support Eye/Hand/Voice input – you control the interface by looking, pinching your fingers, or speaking, which remains a foundational aspect of visionOS.

One small difference: because the new Vision Pro has more performance overhead, it might handle having many multiple app windows open at once more smoothly than the original. Apple hasn’t explicitly said this, but logically an M5 with more cores can juggle more simultaneous processes.

Additionally, Apple’s press mentions new Apple Intelligence (on-device AI) capabilities with visionOS 26 that developers are starting to leverage. For example, an enterprise app from JigSpace can let you interact with complex 3D models via natural language queries, tapping into on-device large language models. These kinds of features will run better on the M5 model due to the faster Neural Engine, but they do technically run on the original as well (just perhaps more slowly).

In summary, the software experience on both devices is very similar, especially if the original is kept up-to-date. The new model’s launch timing simply means users will start with the latest visionOS features immediately. The biggest advantages of the M5 device in software are its ability to run the latest features more fluidly and potentially handle more intensive spatial apps that might emerge going forward.

Apps, Content and Ecosystem Growth

When the Vision Pro first launched (in the U.S. in 2024), the app ecosystem was in its infancy. Apple had seeded developer kits, but only a few thousand visionOS-specific apps were ready at launch. However, the headset could run over 1 million existing iPad and iPhone apps in a windowed mode via the new visionOS App Store. Early adopters had apps like Safari, Mail, Photos, and Apple’s built-in experiences, alongside a selection of third-party titles (design apps, some games, productivity tools, etc.). Apple also introduced Apple Immersive videos – essentially high-quality 180° videos and 3D movies in the Apple TV app – including around 180–200 3D film titles and some exclusive immersive videos by Disney, NASA, etc..

By late 2025, the ecosystem has matured significantly. Apple says there are now over 3,000 apps built specifically for visionOS in the App Store (this is out of the over 1 million total compatible apps). Many big-name developers in various categories have embraced Vision Pro, from interior design (e.g. HomeByMe, Lowe’s Studio) to fashion (Balenciaga’s app), education (e.g. Encyclopedia apps, museum experiences), travel and exploration (Epic Earth, Explore POV for world exploration), astronomy (Space Vision planetarium), and historical experiences (like a D-Day immersion). In other words, if you pick up the Vision Pro in 2025, you’ll find a much richer catalog of native experiences to download compared to those available at the original launch.

Entertainment remains a strong use-case on both versions. Both can display a virtual screen “up to 100 feet wide” for watching movies in a personal theater. The new Vision Pro doesn’t change that, but Apple has expanded content: for example, by late 2025 Apple TV+ had added new Apple Immersive series and films (e.g. Metallica: Marching Band, The Weeknd: Open Hearts, etc.). They even plan to stream select live NBA basketball games in immersive format for Vision Pro. These content updates benefit both models, though the new one’s improved visuals might make them look a tad sharper.

One area that’s seen notable growth is gaming. At launch, Vision Pro could play Apple Arcade titles (about 250 games) on a giant virtual screen and supported standard game controllers like the PS5 DualSense or Xbox controller. However, there were only a few made-for-VR games initially (e.g. What The Golf? VR edition, some simple spatial games). As of 2025, more immersive games have arrived or are coming soon – e.g. Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss (an AR board-game style battle), Porta Nubi, Where Winds Meet, etc., plus the device can stream console/PC games via apps like Steam Link.

Crucially, Apple announced that Vision Pro now supports the PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers natively. These are more advanced VR controllers (with motion tracking, haptic feedback, finger position sensing) than a standard gamepad. With visionOS 26, you can pair PS VR2 controllers to Vision Pro and play games that take advantage of full 6-degrees-of-freedom hand tracking. Some of the first titles supporting this on Vision Pro include Elu Legend, Pickle Pro, Ping Pong Club, and Spatial Rifts. This broadens the gaming capabilities of the platform significantly. The good news: the original Vision Pro (M2) also gets this support via software update, so both devices can use the new controllers. But the M5’s better GPU could handle more complex VR games more smoothly if/when they arrive.

For professional and enterprise apps, both headsets are identical in what they can run, though again the M5 just does it faster. Apple has highlighted use cases like architects visualizing 3D models at scale, pilots training with virtual cockpits (CAE simulations), doctors viewing 3D medical scans, and designers brainstorming in apps like Freeform or Canvas. All these scenarios work on either device. The Logitech Muse stylus accessory (a $129 digital pen for Vision Pro) is supported on both as well. There’s no hardware difference that enables new enterprise features – it’s all about performance and what developers build.

In summary, the available content and apps have grown from nascent to robust between the original launch and now. A user getting the Vision Pro in 2025 (M5) will have a much broader range of apps, games, and media to enjoy immediately, compared to early adopters in 2024 who had a more limited selection. The good news for original owners is that they benefit from this growth too – aside from a few cutting-edge apps that might require the M5’s power, the ecosystem updates apply to both. The new model ensures the best possible experience (e.g. smoother gameplay, sharper text in apps, etc.), while the original continues to be supported and improved through software.

Battery Life and Usage

Battery life on Vision Pro has always been a trade-off due to its high-performance chips and high-resolution displays. The original Vision Pro’s external battery pack provided roughly 2 hours of use on a full charge (for general mixed usage), or up to 2.5 hours when just watching video content. In real-world terms, that meant relatively short untethered sessions – fine for a movie or a meeting, but not an all-day device. Users could, however, keep the device plugged into a power source (via the battery pack passthrough) for continuous use if near an outlet, effectively bypassing the time limit.

The new Vision Pro (M5) squeezes out a bit more battery life, thanks to the efficiency gains of the 3nm M5 chip. Apple states the high-performance battery now supports up to 2.5 hours of general use, and around 3 hours of video playback, per charge. This is roughly a 25% increase in battery duration – about an extra half hour of typical use compared to the original. That could be the difference between ending a movie just as the battery dies versus finishing it with some charge to spare. It also gives a bit more confidence for longer meetings or creative sessions without rushing to a charger.

It’s worth noting that this improvement likely comes from the more power-efficient M5 chip rather than a larger battery – the pack capacity seems to be the same ~36 Wh unit in both models (made of two linked battery cells). So the new Vision Pro simply uses less power for the same tasks. Apple’s footnotes mention the testing conditions (Wi-Fi on, certain tasks, etc.), and results can vary, but overall you can expect slightly longer unplugged sessions on the M5 version.

Both versions support charging the battery while in use (for example, you can use a USB-C power adapter to keep the battery topped up and effectively run indefinitely). Apple even encourages using the device plugged in for extended at-home or office use to avoid the time constraints. So in daily use, many will keep it plugged when stationary, and only rely on battery when moving around or for short stints.

In sum, battery life remains limited on both, but the M5 model is a bit more forgiving – about 2.5 hours vs 2 hours of free-roaming use. Heavy users will appreciate the extra minutes, though it doesn’t fundamentally change the need to charge or plug in for marathon sessions. Apple has kept the same battery design for compatibility and weight reasons, focusing on chip efficiency to extend usage time slightly.

Price and Availability

Apple has maintained the same pricing for the Vision Pro despite the upgrades. Both the original and new model start at $3,499 (USD) for the base 256 GB storage configuration. Higher storage options (512 GB and 1 TB) cost more (Apple hasn’t publicly listed all the tier prices in the press release, but the original 1TB was around $3,999). The key point is that the entry price remains $3,499, which positions Vision Pro as a premium, early-adopter device. The inclusion of the new Dual Knit Band did not come with a price hike – likely because Apple now includes only that band in the box (whereas the original came with two bands, Solo and Dual Loop).

In terms of what’s included: the new Vision Pro package includes the headset with Dual Knit Band, one Light Seal (plus a couple of extra Light Seal cushions of different thickness), the front magnetic glass Cover, the battery pack, a USB-C charging cable, and a 40W power adapter. The original’s package was very similar, except it had the two strap options. So essentially, nothing major has changed in the box contents or accessories, aside from the updated band.

Availability is an area of difference. The original Vision Pro had a staggered, limited release. It first became available only in the United States (Apple Stores in select cities) on February 2, 2024. Apple required customers to do in-person fittings by appointment. It wasn’t until months later that other countries got it: for example, Apple launched it in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore in late June 2024, then in UK, France, Germany, Canada, Australia in July 2024, and eventually some other regions like UAE and South Korea by late 2024. Even then, supply was constrained.

In contrast, the new Vision Pro (M5) is launching in many countries simultaneously in October 2025. Apple opened pre-orders on Oct 15, 2025 in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Japan, Hong Kong, and UAE, with those markets shipping on October 22, 2025.



They also announced pre-orders for China and Singapore starting a few days later (Oct 17), and plans for South Korea and Taiwan availability not long after. This indicates Apple ramped up production and is confident enough to roll out the device broadly from day one, unlike the cautious slow rollout of the first-gen. So depending on where you live, the new Vision Pro might be much easier to obtain (or at least available without a trans-Pacific trip).

Of course, both versions are very expensive, and Apple positions Vision Pro as a pro-level device (hence the name) in a new category. We might see prices drop in future generations or a lower-cost “Vision” model, but for now $3499 remains the entry point. Apple also offers AppleCare+ (or AppleCare One in the US) for Vision Pro, which covers accidental damage, etc., for an extra fee – something owners of either model may strongly consider given the cost of repairs on such a device.

One small note on accessories and extras: if you need vision correction, both models rely on Zeiss optical inserts that magnetically attach inside the headset. These prescription lens inserts are sold separately (they were $149 for prescription in the US). That system hasn’t changed between models. Likewise, things like the aforementioned Logitech Muse stylus or the PlayStation VR2 controllers are optional add-ons compatible with both.

Final Thoughts

The Apple Vision Pro (M5, 2025) is an iterative but meaningful upgrade over the original Vision Pro (M2, 2024). Apple kept what worked (the overall design, the display hardware, the feature set) and focused on boosting performance and comfort – two areas that early users always appreciate improvements in.

To recap the key differences: The new model’s M5 chip makes the entire experience faster and smoother, enabling slightly higher fidelity visuals (text and UI are a bit sharper) and a 120Hz mode that reduces motion blur. It also extends battery life by roughly 30 minutes. Meanwhile, the Dual Knit Band addresses one of the original’s only hardware complaints by distributing weight better and adding that handy fit adjustment dial. The core experiences – whether it’s watching a giant virtual screen, FaceTiming in Persona form, or exploring a 3D app – remain the same, but now they’re just more refined and “2.0”.

For someone who held off on the first Vision Pro, the 2025 revision makes a stronger case: you’re getting a more polished device at the same price, with a now thriving ecosystem of apps and content to enjoy. For an original Vision Pro owner, there’s less pressure to upgrade immediately since your device still runs the latest software and can even be retrofitted with the new band. However, power users might envy the M5’s improved performance, especially for future apps or more demanding workloads.

In essence, spatial computing on Vision Pro is even more capable, comfortable, and magical with the new version, as Apple’s marketing would say. But the original Vision Pro, being the pioneering “Version 1”, remains a remarkable device that has been the foundation for this rapidly evolving platform. Both share Apple’s ambitious vision (no pun intended) for mixing digital and physical worlds. The M5 upgrade simply ensures that vision is clearer and more attainable for the next wave of users stepping into spatial computing.