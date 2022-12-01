Apple Marks World AIDS Day By Highlighting Its Range of (PRODUCT) RED Offerings

Hundreds of Apple Stores worldwide turn (RED) on December 1 to mark World AIDS Day. A range of Apple PRODUCT (RED) products and accessories are highlighted, including apps, books and videos related to HIV/AIDS..

Supporting Global Fight to End HIV/AIDS for 16 Years

Apple states it has been a part of the global flight to end AIDS for 16 years. Its partnership with (RED) supports the Global Fund in providing access to healthcare services to millions of individuals. This includes communities in need, such as in sub-Saharan Africa. Apple also participates in critical works in rural communities and supports pregnant women and their families. And with the pandemic, parts of the funding went into mitigating the impact of COVID-19 in those communities.

Additionally, more than a quarter of a billion dollars in Apple-supported grants have been used to provide care and support services for more than 11 million people. The program has included the distribution of more than 197 million HIV tests. Apple also supported more than 5 million HIV-positive mothers to prevent passing the virus to their babies.

So, to continue supporting World AIDS Day, Apple is offering its customers new ways to support the Global Fund, raise awareness and learn more about the global battle to end HIV/AIDS.

Available Apple (PRODUCT) Red in Both Physical and Online Stores

Among the range of new products, Apple highlighted (PRODUCT) RED models of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone SE, and Apple Watch Series 8. Apple also offers (PRODUCT) RED accessories, such as the Silicon Case with MagSafe for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. It also offers a (PRODUCT) RED Apple Watch Sport Loop, Sport Band, and Braided Solo Loop band. A portion of the proceeds from every (PRODUCT) RED device or accessory sold is donated to the Global Fund.

Current Apple Watch users can also show their support for the World AIDS Day with a selection of seven Apple Watch faces in red. They can share these Apple Watch faces with anyone to help raise awareness about HIV/AIDS.

Finally, Apple is utilizing its various platforms and services to highlight its ongoing effort to end HIV/AIDS. In its App Store, Apple highlighted Preppy, an app that helps those affected by HIV to easily track PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) and maintain full and happy relationships. In the U.S., Apple is also featuring curated collections of books and audiobooks.