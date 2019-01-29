Apple Music Subscribers Hit 50M Over the Holidays

We learned during Apple’s earnings call that over the December quarter, Apple Music subscribers reached 50 million. This is one of the biggest reasons Apple’s services business reached a high of US$10.9 billion.

50 Million

We’ve heard the 50 million figure before but that included both paid users and people using the Apple Music trial. But today’s figure includes just the paid tier.

Although Apple Music is behind Spotify, which has 87 million users as of November 2018, it’s no slouch.

