Apple Music Up Next Live Will Bring Live Music Around the World

Today Apple announced Up Next Live, a series of musical performances featuring a variety of musicians. They will be hosted in local Apple retail stores.

Up Next Live

Apple Music Up Next is a monthly program showing the best new artists. One artist is featured every month on Apple Music, and there is also an Up Next playlist. Up Next Live however will bring live music to Apple stores around the world, in one city at a time for one night only.

Up Next Live will include past and present artists like Bad Bunny, Daniel Caesar, Khalid, Ashley McBryde, King Princess, Lewis Capaldi and Jessie Reyez. Here is the schedule:

July 9: Bad Bunny at Apple Piazza Liberty, Milan

July 19: Jessie Reyez at Apple Union Square, San Francisco

July 25: King Princess at Apple Williamsburg, Brooklyn

July 31: Lewis Capaldi at Apple Champs-Élysées, Paris

August 9: Daniel Caesar at Apple Covent Garden, London

August 16: Ashley McBryde at Apple Michigan Avenue, Chicago

August 23: Khalid at Apple Carnegie Library, Washington, D.C.

Apple has an Up Next Live web page where you can sign up for tickets.

Further Reading:

[Japan Power Outage Ruined 6 Exabytes of Hard Drives]

[100,000 Live Radio Stations Coming to iPhone, HomePod]