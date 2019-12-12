Apple News to Co-Host Democratic Debates for First Time

Today the Democratic National Committee (DNC) announced the hosts of the next four presidential debates. Surprisingly, Apple News is a co-host (via Axios).
Debate Schedule
Twitter is also listed as a co-host. For the past couple years Apple News has prominently featured political news when these debates happen or elections, but actually co-hosting is a new step.
The schedule for the debates is:
- Jan. 14: CNN will co-host the 7th Democratic debate with the Des Moines Register at Drake University.
- Feb. 7: ABC will co-host the 8th Democratic debate in partnership with WMUR-TV (the local ABC affiliate serving New Hampshire) and Apple News at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.
- Feb. 19: NBC News will co-host the 9th Democratic debate in Las Vegas with the Nevada Independent, a nonpartisan, nonprofit news and opinion website founded in 2017.
- Feb. 25: CBS News will co-host the 10th Democratic debate with the Congressional Black Caucus Institute and in partnership with Twitter in Charleston, South Carolina at Gaillard Center.
