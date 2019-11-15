Apple News+is Apparently Struggling for Subscribers

Apple News+ signed up 200,000 people in the first 48 hours of going live, back in March. However, that number has reportedly not risen in any meaningful way after that.

Apple News+ Numbers Stuck

Sources told CNBC that while the official numbers are not made available to publishers they had not increased materially since March. Unsurprisingly, the company made no comment on the story.

Apple News+ recently rolled out in the UK and Australia. It costs $9.99 a month and It provides users with access to 300 top-end publics. Apple shares 50 percent revenue with publishers.