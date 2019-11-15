Apple TV+, News+, Music Bundle Could Arrive in 2020

An Apple services bundle, comprising of TV+, Music, News+ and perhaps other services may soon be on its way. Bloomberg News reported Thursday that Apple could unveil the package in 2020.

Apple TV+ And Other Services Set to be Included in Bundle

A bundle offer has been expected since the services were unveiled. It is understood that Apple at least left some leeway with News+ publishers to incorporate them into any such package. According to sources cited in the report:

A provision that Apple included in deals with publishers that lets the iPhone maker bundle the News+ subscription service with other paid digital offerings.

However, it is worth noting that in October the Financial Times reported music labels were resistant to being included. Talks were still said to be at an early stage” at that point.