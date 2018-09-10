Apple TV Guide: All of the Original Video Content [Update]

Apple is spending billions on TV shows and series for its future video service. We’ve put together an Apple TV guide for all of the original content that the company has right now, and will have in the future.

The content won’t appear until 2019, with the majority of the production happening in 2018. The list will be updated continuously, so be sure to bookmark this page.

Apple TV Guide: Planet of the Apps logo.Old: Planet of the Apps

Celebrity judges Will.i.am, Jessica Alba, Gary Vaynerchuk, and Gwyneth Paltrow listen to app pitches by developers, similar to Shark Tank. The show debuted on June 6, 2017 and the first season has 10 episodes. A second season hasn’t been announced. | Planet of the Apps

Apple TV Guide: Are You Sleeping book cover.New: Are You Sleeping

One of the new shows coming, Apple is working with Reece Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine. Are You Sleeping will be an adaptation of a book with the same name by Kathleen Barber. The show will star Octavia Spencer. Apple has officially signed a 10-episode season. Actors will include Lizzy Caplan, Aaron Paul, Ron Cephas Jones, Elizabeth Perkins, Mekhi Phifer, Michael Beach, Tracie Thoms, and Haneefah Wood.

Apple TV Guide: Amazing Stories logo.New: Amazing Stories

Apple is working with Steven Spielberg to bring back his Amazing Stories series, which ran for two seasons in the 1980s. So far Apple has committed to 10 episodes, with Bryan Fuller as showrunner.

Apple TV Guide: Reece Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.New: Unnamed Morning Talk Show Drama

Reece Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston will star in a as-yet-untitled drama. It’s not a morning talk show, but a drama about creating a morning talk show. Apple has committed to two seasons of 10 episodes, each lasting an hour. The writer and executive producer is Jay Carson, who previously produced House of Cards.

John Kheit
John Kheit
Anyone else bothered by how crappy apple names stuff these days?

iTunes lets you rent/buy movies. Apple Music lets you subscribe to video.

How about they call it Apple Entertainment and make a coherent whole out of this crap mire they’ve created. I know it might require them to stop their major innovations, like last year’s amazing wrist strap color innovations of yellow and orange, but you know, it might be worth it to add coherence to the product line rather than modeling it to universe dying entropy.

7 months ago
brett_x
brett_x
Yes. Yes. I think those “on the inside” are losing sight of it.
Example: I know I forget about it when I rent movies from iTunes because I’m so used to it. But I’m not an Apple music subscriber, and I’m still puzzled about having to subscribe to Apple Music to see their new original TV Shows. A big, serious, WTF.

6 months ago