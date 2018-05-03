Apple Signs 10 Episode Deal for ‘Are You Sleeping’ TV Series

Apple signed a deal at the beginning of the year for a TV series adaptation of “Are You Sleeping” with Octavia Spencer as the star. Fast forward to May and now we know that deal is for a 10 episode season.

Variety broke the news this week. The showrunner is Nichelle Tramble Spellman, and she created the series based on Kathleen Barber’s novel. Sarah Koenig from the popular “Serial” podcast will consult on the series.

“Are You Sleeping” is one of several original show deals for Apple Music. The company is also working with Stephen Spielberg on an “Amazing Stories” reboot, Ronald D. Moore for a near-future Sci-fi series, and Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston for a morning news-based drama.

Apple is investing a billion dollars in its initial TV series plans. Industry heavy hitters like Jamie Erlicht, Zack Van Amburg, Kim Rozenfeld, Max Aronson, and Ali Woodruff from Sony Pictures Television, along with Matt Cherniss and Rita Cooper Lee from WGN America have all been brought on board to spearhead Apple’s original television content plans.

There isn’t an official premiere date yet for “Are You Sleeping.” Apple’s shows are expected to start airing in the middle of 2019, so we should have a better idea of when we can see Octavia Spencer rocking the small screen by then.