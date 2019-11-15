Gary Oldman Starring in ‘Slow Horses” Drama for Apple TV+

Gary Oldman will star in a screen adaptation of the Slow Horses book series for Apple TV+ (via Variety).

Slow Horses

Slow Horses is the first book in the series known as Slough House by Mick Herron. Slow Horses follows a team of MI5 British intelligence agents. Gary Oldman’s character will be Jackson Lamb, the leader of the spies who ends up in Slough House, the “dumping ground” of MI5.

Former “Veep” writer Will Smith will write and executive produce, with Graham Yost, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Gail Matrux, and Douglas Urbanski also executive producing. The series was commissioned for Apple out of the UK by Apple’s heads of worldwide video, Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, and creative director for Europe worldwide video, Jay Hunt. See-Saw films will produce.

Further Reading:

[Apple TV+ For All Mankind: Flawless, Imperfect, and Fascinating]

[Germany Forces Apple to Open NFC to Third-Party Payment Apps]