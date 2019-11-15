Germany Forces Apple to Open NFC to Third-Party Payment Apps

Germany has forced Apple to open its NFC capabilities on iPhones so that third-party payment apps can compete better with Apple Pay (via Reuters).

German Payment Apps

In a late night parliamentary session on Wednesday the country forced Apple to open up NFC to third-party payment apps. This was an amendment to an anti-money laundering law passed on Thursday. It will come into effect early next year.

The law didn’t specifically mention Apple, only “operators of electronic money infrastructure.” Apple Pay is a growing business for the company, recently beating Starbucks to become the most popular mobile payment solution. Today Apple said in a statement:

We are surprised at how suddenly this legislation was introduced. We fear that the draft law could be harmful to user friendliness, data protection and the security of financial information.

Further Reading:

[Apple Pay Netherlands Adds Support for Rabobank]

[After CDC Report Apple Removes 181 Vaping Apps]