After CDC Report Apple Removes 181 Vaping Apps

A recent report from the CDC showed that 42 people have died from vaping-related lung illnesses. Now, Apple has removed all 181 vaping apps from the App Store (via Axios).

Vaping Apps

Although Apple has never allowed the direct sale of vape cartridges within apps, the company is still clamping down on vaping-related apps. Such apps provide vaping news, social networks, games, and more. Apple’s statement:

We take great care to curate the App Store as a trusted place for customers, particularly youth, to download apps. We’re constantly evaluating apps, and consulting the latest evidence, to determine risks to users’ health and well-being.

Under 1.4.3 of the App Store Review Guidelines:

Apps that encourage consumption of tobacco and vape products, illegal drugs, or excessive amounts of alcohol are not permitted on the App Store. Apps that encourage minors to consume any of these substances will be rejected. Facilitating the sale of marijuana, tobacco, or controlled substances (except for licensed pharmacies) isn’t allowed.

Further Reading:

[Apple Releases AirPods Pro Firmware Update]

[The New Motorola Razr is a Blast From the Past]