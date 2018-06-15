Apple and Oprah Winfrey team up for original shows

Apple has a new partner for original television content: Oprah. Apple says it’s a multi-year deal where Oprah Winfrey’s original cotent will air as part of its growing lineup.

Apple said in a statement,

Apple today announced a unique, multi-year content partnership with Oprah Winfrey, the esteemed producer, actress, talk show host, philanthropist and CEO of OWN. Together, Winfrey and Apple will create original programs that embrace her incomparable ability to connect with audiences around the world.

Winfrey is a powerhouse player in the entertainment market. Her shows will join the ranks of “Are You Sleeping?” from Reece Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine production company, Ronald D. Moore’s sci-fi drama, and Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories reboot.

There isn’t any word yet on what we’ll see from this new partnership, but it’s a safe bet it’ll draw in viewers simply because Oprah is involved.