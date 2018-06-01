Apple is Doing a College Apple Pay Promotion at the University of Washington

Redditor u/AFRUITPIE reports that there is a college Apple Pay promotion going on at the University of Washington. A bunch of signs around campus say things like “Lose your wallet.”

[Here’s How to Add Money to Apple Pay Cash or Change Linked Bank Card]

College Apple Pay Promotion

Goods available include succulents, candles, and ice cream from local vendors for US$1, but only for Apple Pay users. Additionally, if you prove you have Apple Pay activated, you can get a free tote bag with a Seattle style.

College kids love free and cheap stuff, so if you’re a student in the area and you use Apple Pay, look for signs referencing The Ave, a street near the campus with plenty of restaurants and apartments.

[Apple Pay Archives – The Mac Observer]