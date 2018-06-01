Developers: We Want to Talk with You During WWDC 2018

Developers, if you’re going to be in San Jose during Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference this year The Mac Observer wants to hear from you. We’re conducting interviews throughout the week and want to include you.

If you want to tell us about your latest project, share your thoughts about the developer community, or just hang out and chat, we’ll be set up at AltConf. That’s right next door to WWDC, so you won’t have far to walk.

WWDC is Apple’s annual event where third party developers get a peek at Apple’s software roadmap for the coming year. They also get to talk directly with Apple’s engineers about their own apps and projects.

Send an email to jeffg@macobserver.com if you want to schedule an interview time.