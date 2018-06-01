What Will The Next macOS Version Be Called?

Some trademarks were uncovered that give a list of possible names for the next macOS version. These were actually discovered in 2014 and they include Californian landmarks according to Apple’s new naming scheme (via Macrumors).

[Here’s What’s Coming in The Next Version of macOS]

Next macOS Version

The names listed are: Mojave, Sequoia, Sonoma, and Ventura. The inclusion of Mojave was a surprise to me, because after the Windows Vista fiasco, Microsoft undertook the Mojave Experiment as an attempt to improve its image.

Using shell companies (presumably) Apple filed trademarks in the Philippines for all four names, while in Cambodia only Mojave was trademarked. This leads some to think that Mojave might be the new name. I’m personally hoping for Sequoia, because GIANT TREES OF AWESOMENESS.

What do you think the next macOS version will be called? Let us know in the comments.

[Developers: We Want to Talk with You During WWDC 2018]