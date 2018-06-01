What Will The Next macOS Version Be Called?

Some trademarks were uncovered that give a list of possible names for the next macOS version. These were actually discovered in 2014 and they include Californian landmarks according to Apple’s new naming scheme (via Macrumors).
Next macOS Version
The names listed are: Mojave, Sequoia, Sonoma, and Ventura. The inclusion of Mojave was a surprise to me, because after the Windows Vista fiasco, Microsoft undertook the Mojave Experiment as an attempt to improve its image.
Using shell companies (presumably) Apple filed trademarks in the Philippines for all four names, while in Cambodia only Mojave was trademarked. This leads some to think that Mojave might be the new name. I’m personally hoping for Sequoia, because GIANT TREES OF AWESOMENESS.
What do you think the next macOS version will be called? Let us know in the comments.
I’m sure it’s going to be macOS (we were) Even Higher (when we came up with this stupid name) Sierra.
Personally, I don’t care what they call it … all I care about is that it works like OS X used to work when Bertrand Serlet was in charge and hasn’t worked nearly as well since Craig Federighi took over.
Craig can even tell stupid hair jokes if the software isn’t garbage like it’s been…
Old UNIX Guy
I’m going to suggest it’ll be MacOS Sonoma. Rumors abound are that major new features are mostly being withheld for this .1 update, and it seems like “Sequoia” is something Apple would save for a HUGE release.
Agreed. I was born in Sonoma. I can be the only hugely important thing to come out of there.
I don’t know Sequoia seems a bit freudian for Apple.
Or maybe that was just a slip.