Apple Refuses to Discuss its Tax Evasion With EU Lawmakers

Apple has turned down an invitation to a hearing by EU lawmakers to discuss its alleged tax evasion. The company says it doesn’t want to “prejudice” its challenge to an EU order that is pay up to US$15 billion in back taxes to Ireland (via Reuters).

Apple’s Tax Evasion

A European Parliament committee will have a hearing on tax evasion on June 21. Apple wrote a letter—released by lawmaker Sven Giegold—that said it was waiting for Europe’s second-highest court to rule on its appeal:

It is important to ensure public commentary does not prejudice those proceedings,” Claire Thwaites, Apple’s senior director of European government affairs. Since the appeal is ongoing and likely to be heard at the General Court in the near future we will not be able to participate in a public hearing on this topic as it could be detrimental to the proceedings at the Court and any potential appeals thereafter.

However, Ireland has also filed an appeal against the European Commission’s tax order from August 2016. It says the tax deal was in line with EU and Irish laws.

