Apple Plans to Expand CarPlay Experience to China as It Searches for Local Automotive Engineer

Apple is on the hunt for a local engineer in China with expertise in the automotive industry. The job posting comes after Apple announced during WWDC that a new CarPlay experience will be coming in 2023.

Apple Looks for Automotive Engineer in China

China Daily reported that Apple is recruiting a car experience partner engineer. The position will be based in Beijing, Shanghai, or Shenzhen, Guangdong province. The job entails providing integration support to automotive partners and assisting developers in completing system certification with Apple.

Additionally, the job will perform a hybrid role between technical engineering and program management. The person hired will also be responsible for providing technical design and development guidance. That person will handle certification records across Apple’s Car Experience program. The position will also involve facilitating communication between Apple and global automotive industry engineering. Apple’s car experience team in China has been coordinating with local automotive companies that have embraced the CarPlay system. However, Apple has yet to announce whether these car companies will have the new CarPlay version scheduled for release in 2023 to 2024.

Apple Looks to Expand CarPlay to Other Car Manufacturers

The timing of Apple’s recruitment of the car experience partner engineer suggests that Apple is looking to expand CarPlay to local automotive manufacturers. Along with this goal, Apple unveiled a new version of CarPlay during its WWDC keynote. The new CarPlay will deeply integrate with a car’s hardware as well as allowing users to do things like control the radio. With the use of vehicle data, CarPlay can also seamlessly render the speed, fuel level, temperature, and more on the instrument panel.

Apple stated that it will soon be announcing the vehicles that will include the new version of CarPlay. These vehicles will have the fully functional CarPlay available by 2024. To date, Ford, Acura, Honda, Volvo, Land Rover, and Nissan have enrolled to incorporate the new generation of CarPlay in their latest car models.