Apple’s polishing cloth works with Apple’s newest hardware, just as it did with older models. The company describes the cloth as safe for “any Apple display,” including nano-texture glass, which covers the M5 iPad Pro and the refreshed M5 MacBook Pro. That statement settles the compatibility joke quickly.

What Apple actually says

Apple’s product listing spells out the core point: the cloth’s material is non-abrasive and approved for all Apple displays, with special mention of nano-texture glass. That aligns with Apple’s own cleaning guidance, which treats the polishing cloth as the recommended option for nano-texture panels. The message is simple and consistent.

Apple introduced the M5 iPad Pro and the updated 14-inch MacBook Pro last week, putting fresh attention on care for premium screens. The cloth’s compatibility claim carries over by default because Apple positions it as universal, rather than tied to a specific device cycle. In other words, new silicon does not change how you clean glass.

If you bought a nano-texture iPad Pro previously, Apple already instructed you to use the polishing cloth to avoid damaging the etched finish. That recommendation remains in force. Apple even details how to wash and dry the cloth to keep it working properly, which helps if you clean often or share it across devices. Follow the steps and avoid harsh sprays.

The running gag about “clothOS updates” makes the rounds every product season. Apple’s pages never list compatibility by model year because the cloth is not firmware-bound. The official text focuses on materials and safe use, not software. Treat it as a tool, not a component.

You can safely use Apple’s polishing cloth on the M5 iPad Pro and the M5 MacBook Pro, the same way you used it on earlier devices. Apple’s documentation supports that, and the latest product launches do not change the cleaning guidance. Clean gently, keep the cloth washed, and protect nano-texture surfaces with the accessory Apple recommends.