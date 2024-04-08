Apple’s Privacy First Rule Is Giving Developers a Hard Time Building Apps for Vision Pro 

As has been the case with nearly all Apple devices available in the market, the latest Vision Pro also doesn’t compromise privacy. However, that seems to be a hurdle for developers who aim to make Apple Vision Pro a better product than it currently is.

According to a report by The Information, some developers claim that Apple’s robust privacy protection features are holding them back from creating apps specially designed for people with health conditions.

The report cites two developers, namely Kalani Helekunihi and Antony Vitillo, who seem to be complaining that Apple doesn’t let developers access Vision Pro’s camera for the apps meaning that they aren’t able to develop apps for senior citizens or people with troubling health conditions. Instead, other apps can ask for access to surroundings data, created using a camera and LiDAR technology to map the space around the user in 3D.

Per the report, Helekunihi wanted to develop apps for senior citizens and those with health conditions, but he was set aback because of privacy concerns. He expressed frustration, “So many things that we’ve become accustomed to doing with a cellphone [are not] possible within XR devices because of nebulous privacy fears.”

Another developer, Vitillo says he wanted to bring his game HitMotion: Reloaded to the Vision Pro, already available on the Meta Quest 3. He imagines a future where real-world objects, like a punching bag, can be part of the game experience, blurring the line between virtual and physical. However, unfortunately, both of these app ideas are hindered by Apple’s camera restrictions.

Meanwhile, two former Apple employees join the conversation and tell the publication that the company has placed major emphasis on privacy regarding Vision Pro, partly to prevent it from facing the same fate as Google Glass. That said, Apple seems to be playing it safe and wants to maintain its reputation in the AR/VR space. After all, it’s not surprising to hear repeatedly that Apple does care about user privacy, given its recent stance of refusing the Indian government’s request to unlock the opposition leader’s iPhone.

