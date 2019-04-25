Apple Recalls Some Three-Prong Plug Adapters

Apple announced a voluntary recall of certain AC wall plug adapters Thursday. The recall affects three-prong wall plug adapters designed to be used in Hong Kong, Singapore, and the UK.

Problematic Accessory Shipped Between 2003 and 2010

The adapters being recalled were originally shipped with Macs and some iOS devices between 2003 and 2010 and were also part of the Apple World Travel Adapter Kit. They do not have any letters on the inside slot that attaches to the main power supply. The inside portion of affected items is only white, not gray and white. No USB power adapters are involved in the recall.

Apple said that there was a risk that in rare cases that the items could break and potentially give an electrical shock. It added that customers with a recalled device should stop using it. Users who own an item being recalled can exchange it at an Apple store or through an Authorized Service Provider.