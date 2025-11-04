Apple Refreshes Apple One Logo After Apple TV Rebrand

Apple One is picking up a fresh look. After Apple rebranded Apple TV and rolled out a new intro with Finneas, the Apple TV website now shows a colorful Apple One logo built from six slices, each nodding to a service in the bundle.

The design hints at a clearer identity for Apple’s all-in-one subscription. Apple has long sold Apple One without a distinctive mark. The new icon addresses that gap and fits the updated Apple TV brand system.

Apple has not added the logo to the standalone Apple One page yet, but the timing aligns with Apple’s broader streaming refresh. The Apple TV rename is live across Apple’s site and marketing.

Pricing remains the same in the United States: Individual at $19.95 per month with 50 GB iCloud storage, Family at $25.95 per month with 200 GB for up to five people, and Premier at $37.95 per month with 2 TB plus News Plus and Fitness Plus. Apple lists savings from $12 to $32 per month, depending on the tier.

New logo

Apple is tightening its services story around a single visual language. The Apple TV rebrand, its new intro, and the multicolor Apple One icon all point to a coordinated push that makes the bundle easier to spot and easier to sell.

If Apple brings the logo to the Apple One site and apps next, expect the bundle to feature more prominently across Apple’s storefronts and device setup flows.