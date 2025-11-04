Finneas shares details behind Apple TV’s rebrand and theme music

Apple debuted a new intro video for Apple TV content, scored by Finneas. The short piece now plays before shows and films as Apple finishes its rebrand from Apple TV+ to Apple TV across the app, website, and iOS 26.1. The brief music cue leads the new logo and signals a cleaner identity for the service.

In an interview with Variety, Finneas described a tight creative loop. Apple’s animation team delivered the visuals first. He then wrote to picture, building layers that matched the minimalist look. Finneas planned to draft many options, but the first complete idea sounded right. He sent that one, Apple suggested small tweaks, and they locked it.

Variety’s piece also confirms Apple will use three versions. The main version runs five seconds before TV episodes. A one-second sting tags trailers and production slates. A longer twelve-second cut plays in theaters ahead of Apple Studios films, where the music rises a bit more and feels more cinematic.

Finneas said the approach stayed simple on purpose. The cue moves from A to B with clarity, avoiding clutter, and it respects the short run time.

Three versions, one idea

The timing lines up with the broader rollout of the Apple TV name. Finneas told Variety that Apple wants to simplify the service and that the new logo and mnemonic sit at the start of that plan. The music had to feel modern, calm, and quick to recognize.

He also shared why the partnership matters to him. Apple supported Billie Eilish early through the Up Next campaign in 2017. He credits Apple gear with helping him learn his craft, noting how buying an iMac and the lower price of Logic Pro opened the door.

You can hear the main version now across Apple TV. The other cuts appear in trailers and in theaters. A short sound, a clean logo, and a service that intends to get out of its own way.