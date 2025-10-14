Apple releases visionOS 26.1 public beta 3

Apple has released visionOS 26.1 public beta 3 for Apple Vision Pro, following yesterday’s developer build. The update appears in Software Update for enrolled devices and continues Apple’s fall round of point releases focused on stability and polish. Apple lists the developer build as 23N5033d and posted it on October 13.

What’s new in visionOS 26.1 public beta 3

Apple’s official materials frame this beta as a maintenance release. Expect bug fixes, performance tuning, and compatibility updates as Apple finalizes the 26.1 cycle.

Apple’s release listings point developers to updated notes and downloads, which typically include API adjustments and fixes rather than headline features at this stage. If Apple adds user-facing changes in later seeds, they will appear in updated notes on the developer site.

Build number and availability

The developer build identifier for visionOS 26.1 beta 3 is 23N5033d. Public beta availability follows via the Apple Beta Software Program. If you enrolled your Vision Pro, you will see the update in Settings when Apple rolls it out in your region.

How to install the public beta

You can install visionOS public betas over the air. Enroll with your Apple ID, then enable beta updates on your Vision Pro. Follow these steps.

Join the Apple Beta Software Program with your Apple ID. On Vision Pro, open Settings > General > Software Update. Select Beta Updates and choose the public beta channel. Download and install the update when it appears in Software Update. Keep the headset charged and remove it while it installs.

If you are developing or testing apps, Apple’s developer pages also link to release notes and downloads for the current seed. Devices must use the same Apple Account you use on the developer or beta portal to access beta software.

You get a stability-focused beta with build 23N5033d, available through Apple’s public beta channel. Install it if you want to help test 26.1 before the general release, and file feedback if you hit issues.