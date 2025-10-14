Apple releases watchOS 26.1 public beta 3

Apple has released watchOS 26.1 public beta 3 for Apple Watch testers enrolled in the Apple Beta Software Program. The update appears on eligible devices as an over-the-air download. The build number is 23S5022e.

What’s new in this beta

Apple positions the 26.1 cycle as a refinement pass on watchOS 26. Expect stability fixes, performance improvements, and developer-facing updates noted in Apple’s release materials. Apple has not detailed major user features specific to 26.1 public beta 3, so any changes you see will be smaller adjustments on top of the watchOS 26 platform.

The watchOS 26 baseline

If you are stepping into the 26.1 track for the first time, remember what watchOS 26 already brought: the Liquid Glass look across the interface, the Notes app on Apple Watch, upgrades to Smart Stack and Messages, and workout features including Workout Buddy with Apple Intelligence on supported hardware. Public beta updates build on that foundation.

How to install public beta 3

You install the public beta through your iPhone’s Watch app after you enroll. Sign in at the Apple Beta Software Program site, enroll your Apple Watch, then on your iPhone open Watch > General > Software Update > Beta Updates, choose watchOS 26 Public Beta, and check for updates with your watch on the charger and at least 50 percent battery. Follow the prompts to finish the installation.

Compatibility and caution

Public betas are pre-release software. Apple recommends installing on non-critical devices and submitting feedback through the built-in tools. Make sure your paired iPhone runs a compatible iOS version and that you have a recent backup before proceeding.

Bottom line: watchOS 26.1 public beta 3 is live, carrying build 23S5022e and continuing Apple’s polish on the watchOS 26 release. If you test, enroll first, charge up, and update through the Watch app.