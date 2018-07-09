Apple Releases watchOS 4.3.2 for Apple Watch

Apple released watchOS 4.3.2 for Apple Watch on Monday. As was the case for iOS 11.4.1 and tvOS 11.4.1, the watchOS update is a maintenance release. Apple’s patch notes specify only that, “This update includes improvements and bug fixes.”

The update is also expected to include a variety of security patches, but Apple has not yet added watchOS 4.3.2 to the Apple Security Updates webpage.

To update your Apple Watch, you need to first update your iPhone to iOS 11.4.1. watchOS 4.3.2 will then be available through the Watch app’s Software Update feature.